Oneida County issues warning about fentanyl-laced drugs

UTICA, N.Y. – The Oneida County Overdose Response Team (ORT) has issued a warning about the ongoing findings of fentanyl in cocaine and methamphetamine following a report from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration showing a trend of mass overdoses where people are unknowingly ingesting fentanyl-laced drugs.
Since the start of the year, 12 local non-fatal drug overdoses have involved cocaine or meth as the suspected drugs and four fatal overdoses involved fentanyl. There are also 10 pending investigations where fentanyl may have been used.
ORT issued spike alerts in July and September of 2021 for clusters of fentanyl overdose cases in Sylvan Beach and Utica, two of which were fatal.
“Last year, we issued alerts when we saw a cluster of overdoses and fatalities associated with cocaine laced with fentanyl,” said Oneida County Executive Anthony J. Picente Jr. “Unfortunately, our surveillance shows that this trend is continuing, as we are seeing fentanyl mixed in with cocaine and methamphetamines, and even with counterfeit tablets that look like legitimate prescriptions pills. In view of the DEA’s warning, and our analysis of drugs detected in county drug-related deaths in 2021, we want to remind drug users that the likelihood of any street drug containing fentanyl is very high, which means that the likelihood of experiencing a fatal overdose is also high.”
The county is working with Opioid Task Force partners to increase access to naloxone and fentanyl test strips, while also expanding educational efforts through treatment and recovery programs.