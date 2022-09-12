Oneida County launches 'Share the Road' initiative to protect drivers, farm workers

UTICA, N.Y. – Oneida County kicked off its ‘Share the Road’ initiative Monday to remind drivers to be cautious of farm vehicles traveling in high-traffic areas.
One hundred signs will be strategically placed on county roads where farm equipment is frequently used in an effort to prevent accidents.
“Agriculture is a major part of the identity of Oneida County,” said Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente. “We depend on it for so many things from putting food on our tables to driving our economy. We owe a great deal of gratitude to our farmers and it is critical that we make their safety and livelihood a top priority. Everyone should be aware of the areas where they are working and pay the proper respect to their vehicles and equipment when traveling our roadways.”
The county partnered with Cornell Cooperative Extension and the Oneida County Farm Bureau to purchase the signs. Members of the Department of Public Works will install them at various locations, including Walker Road in Deerfield, Florence Hill Road in Camden, Thomas Road in Lee, Cavanaugh Road in Marcy, Higby Road in New Hartford, West Thomas Street in Rome, Blackman Corners Road in Verona, Stokes Westernville Road in Western and Lowell Road in Westmoreland.
According to the county, the locations for the signs were chosen based on recommendations from the CCE, the Farm Bureau, the Farmland Protection Board and the sheriff’s office. They also focused on areas with high traffic and large concentrations of agriculture.
About 70 signs will be installed starting in September. To request a sign be posted in your area, visit: www.ocgov.net.