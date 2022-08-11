Oneida County makes moves in anticipation of new NYS gun laws as legal challenge looms

UTICA, N.Y. -- Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok, LinkedIn -- one person can have countless social media accounts. They can interact on them multiple times a day. If New York's new gun laws go into effect on Sept. 1, there will have to be a three-year lookback on a gun license applicant's social media accounts.
"We couldn't possibly do that," says Oneida County Assistant Pistol Licensing Officer Dan Sullivan. "There's not a judge in any county in New York State that could run three years of people's social media in a day, let alone a week."
Oneida County funds the county pistol licensing office. And if New York's concealed carry improvement act becomes law, that is going to become a costlier endeavor.
"We will invest what we need to if it does stand," says Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente Jr.
That will mean hiring an outside vendor.
"Cybersecurity company, to look at that, because they have the capability really to zero in on key words, key phrases," says Picente. "This is classic example of another mandate unfunded by the state. They change the laws, we pick up the tab."
But first, the state law will have to withstand a broad legal challenge, brought by the Gun Owners of America and other plaintiffs. The state has to respond to the lawsuit by this Monday.
Northern District of NY Federal Judge Glenn Suddaby will hear arguments later this month, and is expected to rule before the new state laws go into effect, Sept. 1.