Oneida County Mural Trail becomes a destination

The Oneida County Mural Trail is set up as a destination for tourists to visit a series of local murals. You can find a list of the murals on the Oneida County Tourism website. The launch of the Trail was made at Sickenberger Lane, which is covered with murals from Artists like Angela Decarlis. Angels also serves as President of the Board of Utica Monday Night for the Arts.
"Art is subjective, so there’s definitely going to be people that are not going to enjoy a certain esthetic, and there’s going to be other people that love it. I think that this is an opportunity for our city to welcome and open their minds to accepting and just having an experience, and every mural isn’t going to be potentially your favorite, and that’s ok, but know that you’re going to have an experience with it. You’re going to feel something, and that’s what it’s about."
The Liberty Bell Mural site has been the talk of the town. Feedback on future designs has been both positive and negative, but Oneida County Tourism is hoping to turn that vibe completely upbeat using the Mural Trail. Sarah Calero is the Director Communications for TV/Film at Oneida County Tourism.
"We really just wanted to shift the conversation and make this a really positive thing. You know this has been in the works for quite some time. We believe that it is incredible to support our local Artists, and we absolutely should be in giving them projects, but it’s also a cool thing to bring in people from other areas."
Those people coming in from other areas can also help to boost the local economy by visiting local businesses along the trail system. Oneida County Tourism received an EDA grant from the Federal Government to expand their social media platform and make the Mural Trail easily accessible from any mobile device. Kelly Blazosky, President of Oneida County Tourism talked about how that app will help with boosting participation.
"Visitors will be able to easily use it with their handheld devices. We can even gamify it, and encourage them to take selfies, and posts, and check-in, and go to have lunch at locations that are hosting murals. Come to have a cocktail at Sickenberger, and make it very interactive for visitors as well. As much or as little as they want to do with it."
You can expect to see some new murals added to the Trail this summer. Here are a number of ways to access the Mural Trail:
Instagram: Visit Oneida County
Facebook: Visit Oneida County NY
Website: https://www.oneidacountytourism.com/what-to-do/visitor-trails/mural-trail/