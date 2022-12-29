Oneida County officials keeping eye out for flooding with temperatures on the rise

WHITESTOWN, N.Y. – Warmer temperatures over the next week will melt much of the snow accumulated so far this season, but officials aren’t too worried about flooding issues.
While there are usually concerns about flooding along Sauquoit Creek, Whitestown Town Supervisor Shaun Kaleta says they seem to be in good shape, and the gradual thaw should prevent any major flooding.
County officials are also keeping an eye on other flood-prone areas in Whitesboro and Kirkland to make sure any flooding is addressed.
Temperatures are expected to reach highs of 40 degrees or more over at least the next seven days.