Oneida County Opioid Task Force issues 'Call to Action'

Fueled by frightening statistics in 2021, the Oneida County Opioid Task Force is issuing a “call to action”, with a goal of reducing overdose deaths by at least 10% by the end of the year.
In the local war against opioids, right now, the biggest fear in Oneida County is that the harmful, illegal drugs users are taking are likely laced with something even more deadly than what they thought they were putting in their bodies.
“The biggest areas of concern are the tainted methamphetamines and cocaine. We're seeing meth and cocaine that's tainted with fentanyl," says Lisa Worden, Opioid Overdose Prevention Coordinator for Oneida County. “If you're a person who uses street drugs, whether that's K2, synthetic marijuana, whatever it is, you have to assume fentanyl is in it."
The biggest increase in overdoses in 2021 over the prior year....was among the youngest users, age 18 and younger. That age group saw a 150% increase in overdoses in 2021. And as if real pills weren't problem enough....
“We saw a pressed pill, a counterfeit pressed pill, that was supposed to be Xanax. The person overdosed and Narcan was used, so likely it had fentanyl or some type of opioid in it, so, it was a fake pill," says Worden.
New on the scene, we don't yet know how much damage this will do. We know what Oneida County plans to do: remove barriers to treatment, and provide treatment, right away.
“This project right now is being coordinated by ACR Health and Upstate Family Health Center. You can contact them and get treatment like Suboxone, today," says Worden.
Another county plan: put Narcan in all county buildings. It's in eight right now, headed for 11 more in the next week, including the Planning Department, in Union Station, in Utica, and the Water Pollution Control Plant, on Leland Ave., in Utica. The county is talking with localities about putting Narcan in public places within their limits.
While 2021 brought some scary numbers, County Executive, Anthony Picente, Jr., says the final quarter of the year showed promise, as did the first quarter of 2022.
“While the number of fatalities in 21 were higher than the year before, the last quarter was significantly lower and that made a difference, because of the street engagement teams, because of the Narcan cabinets, because of our doing more outreach, directly.”