Oneida County raises awareness during Child Abuse Prevention Month

UTICA, N.Y. – In recognition of Child Abuse Prevention Month, the Oneida County Department of Family and Community Services has been collecting donations to support prevention initiatives.
Through the “Go Blue” campaign, county workers make donations that will be used by the county’s Child Fatality Review Team to help with awareness and prevention efforts.
In a gathering at the county Child Advocacy Center (CAC) Thursday morning, local leaders spoke about the importance of the agency's programs and services.
“Nothing we do in this county is more important than protecting our children,” said Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente. “Our caseworkers and investigators are on the frontlines, fighting to stop these atrocities from occurring, and supporting victims of these reprehensible acts. It is the duty of all of us, however, to recognize, report and actively become part of the solution to reduce child abuse and neglect. When children and families are supported, the entire community benefits.”
The attendees also participated in the annual tradition of placing blue pinwheels outside the CAC to symbolize healthy and happy childhoods.
More than 4,200 child abuse investigations were launched by the county in 2022, including 327 joint investigations with law enforcement.
In 2022, the Child Advocacy Center, which is a division of the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, investigated 933 cases of child abuse and made 62 arrests.