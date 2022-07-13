Oneida County reaches collective bargaining agreement with corrections officers union

UTICA, N.Y. -- The union that represents Oneida County corrections officers and court employees has reached a contract agreement with the sheriff's office and the county. Some long-time COs are calling it the best contract they've seen in 30 years.
There are longevity bonuses, increased shift differential and field training pay. And, a new retirement benefit.
Starting salaries increase exponentially.
Starting salary for a CO goes up more than $5,000 after training, from $43,609 to $48,922.
Court security officers' starting salary increases by $10,000, from $27,672 to $37,659.
Court attendant starting wage increases by about $6,000, from $25,630 to $31,562.
Those are starting salaries; employees already working at the jail also have an immediate financial benefit.
"We went from a 13-step schedule to a seven-step schedule, and everybody had to be put in to each one of these steps," says Local 1249 President Luis Roman.
"So, if you're at step one it takes you those 12 years to get to that top step. In compressing it, the increases are more concentrated and more significant because now the steps are shorter, time between them, so we're compressing those salaries so that there's better increases," said Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente, Jr.
The County Board of Legislators unanimously approved the new contract Wednesday afternoon.
In another, unprecedented move, Picente opened the contract of the United Public Service Employees Union, to provide across the board increases and remove some steps. The hope is that this will help recruit and retain workers.