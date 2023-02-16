Oneida County seeking proposals from internet service providers to expand broadband to underserved areas

Oneida County is looking to partner with an internet provider to expand broadband service to underserved areas.
The county put aside $2 million of its American Rescue Act funding to create a capital account that would support the expansion of internet service.
To help identify underserved areas, the county took an inventory of broadband assets in 2018 and partnered with the Mohawk Valley Economic Development District to conduct a public survey about internet access in 2021.
Information from the survey was used to develop a map that included 52 underserved areas with at least 25 homes that do not have internet.
The county is accepting requests for proposals from internet service providers that can provide a fiber-to-the-home solution, which will maximize the investment in the long term.
The chosen service provider will get grant funding and other support from the county to work on the expansion projects.
See the full RFP below:
Interested and qualified internet service providers must submit their proposals to:
Jeff Quackenbush
Deputy Commissioner of Planning
Oneida County Planning Department of Planning
Union Station, 321 Main Street
Utica, NY 13350
---
The deadline to submit a proposal is 3 p.m. on March 15.