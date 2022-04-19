Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol will run for reelection

Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol announced his plan to run for reelection on Tuesday, saying “our job is not done.”
Maciol has been serving as county sheriff for more than a decade.
“We have made great strides during my tenure as Sheriff,” said Maciol. “However, from rising violent crimes, to the debilitating effects of illegal drugs, along with the many obstacles created by the COVID-19 pandemic, we are facing unprecedented challenges. It has truly been an honor to serve as your Sheriff – but our job is not done, which is why I’m asking for your vote once again.”
Maciol, a Democrat who is endorsed by both the Democratic and Conservative parties, says he has advocated for the needs of law enforcement throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, and has also spoken out against the state’s bail reform laws.
Maciol was born and raised in Oneida County and currently lives in Holland Patent.