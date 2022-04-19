Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol will run for reelection

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY...

* WHAT...Lingering steady snow. Additional snow accumulations of
up to one inch.

* WHERE...In Pennsylvania, Susquehanna and Northern Wayne
counties. In New York, Chenango, Otsego, Northern Oneida,
Cortland, Tompkins, Tioga, Broome, Delaware, Madison and
Southern Oneida counties.

* WHEN...Until noon EDT today.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow gradually tapers off over the next
couple of hours, but hazardous travel will still be possible on
untreated roads. Power outages will still be possible due to
heavy, wet snow accumulations and winds turning breezy this
afternoon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania
Turnpike Commission strongly encourage motorist to heed all
travel restrictions and delay unnecessary travel. Visit
www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadways, and traffic
conditions.

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

* WHERE...In Pennsylvania, Bradford, Northern Wayne and
Susquehanna counties. In New York, Broome, Delaware, Otsego,
Northern Oneida, Cortland, Tompkins, Chenango, Tioga, Madison,
Southern Oneida, Chemung, Schuyler and Steuben counties.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM EDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs will be more susceptible to being blown down due to the
recent heavy snowfall. Additional power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol will run for reelection

  • Updated
Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol announced his plan to run for reelection on Tuesday, saying “our job is not done.”

Maciol has been serving as county sheriff for more than a decade.

“We have made great strides during my tenure as Sheriff,” said Maciol. “However, from rising violent crimes, to the debilitating effects of illegal drugs, along with the many obstacles created by the COVID-19 pandemic, we are facing unprecedented challenges. It has truly been an honor to serve as your Sheriff – but our job is not done, which is why I’m asking for your vote once again.”

Maciol, a Democrat who is endorsed by both the Democratic and Conservative parties, says he has advocated for the needs of law enforcement throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, and has also spoken out against the state’s bail reform laws.

Maciol was born and raised in Oneida County and currently lives in Holland Patent.

