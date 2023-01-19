Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol wins prestigious award at annual conference

Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol was unanimously elected president of the Executive Committee of the New York State Sheriffs’ Association at the organization’s annual winter training conference in Albany this week.
Maciol, who has served in the position before, will again work with sheriffs across the state to enhance public safety and expand professional training programs.
Maciol and another member of the sheriff’s office were also honored during an award ceremony at the conference.
Maciol received the Sheriff Grover Cleveland Award, which is the most prestigious honor from the association, named for the only former sheriff to become president of the United States. Only seven other sheriffs have ever received the award.