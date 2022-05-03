Oneida County sheriff urges drivers to be cautious of farm vehicles on the road

CLINTON, N.Y. – The spring season brings new crops for local farmers, which means tractors and other farm vehicles may be on the road more often.
Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol is urging drivers to be cautious when encountering slow-moving farm vehicles or equipment on public roads.
“This time of year, we are now beginning to see farm vehicles and equipment on the roads and motorists need to be ready to respond appropriately. These vehicles are extremely important to Oneida County’s agriculture community, which is our county’s largest industry,” said Maciol.
The sheriff says there are three to six crashes per year related to slow-moving vehicles.
He also says drivers can pass the vehicles, but must wait until it’s legal and safe to do so.
Maciol advises people to slow down, be alert and increase distance when possible.
The vehicles are required to have two white head lamps, one red tail light and two amber lamps if operating after dark.
Vehicles drawn by animals like horses must also have a slow-moving triangle or a lantern with a red lens, as well as white reflective tape.