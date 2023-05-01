Oneida County Sheriff's Office kicks off series of job fairs

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is holding a series of job fairs to help find new recruits.
The first event will be held Monday at the sheriff’s office, 6075 Judd Road, from noon to 7 p.m.
Those interested must first take the Civil Service Exam. The registration deadline is May 12 and the tests take place throughout June.
For more exam information, click here.
To register or log in to fill out the civil service application, click here.
The other job fair events will be held May 3, 8 and 9, also from noon to 7 p.m.
Interested applicants should arrive with a completed background packet. To request a packet, email: communityaffairs@oneidacountysheriff.us.
Applicants should also bring a copy of their birth certificate, their high school diploma or equivalent, driver’s license and social security card, as well as any other necessary documentation like naturalization papers, military discharge paperwork or documentation from any pending litigation.
Any special trade skill certifications or licenses from a government agency, like pistol permits, liquor licenses or other professional certifications will also be reviewed.