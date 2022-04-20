Oneida County Sheriff's Office partners with app to protect kids from predators

Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is partnering with an app that allows residents to see if sex offenders live nearby.
The OffenderWatch app can be downloaded for free on Androids and iPhones.
The app will show where offenders are located and send a notification if an offender moves close by.
“The OffenderWatch app is a great tool for our community. The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office places public safety at the forefront, the Offender Watch App is another tool that the public can use to increase family safety,” said Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol.
There is also a paid version of the app which, when downloaded on a child’s phone, will alert parents if a registered sex offender contacts the child through texts, calls or emails.
The app also provides online safety information and tips on how to talk to kids about sex offenders.
For more information or to download the app, click here.