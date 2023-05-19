Oneida County Sheriff's Office, UPD welcome new recruits

Two local law enforcement agencies welcomed new recruits to the ranks during separate swearing-in ceremonies Friday morning.
The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office swore in 15 new members of the Patrol Division, 12 of whom will spend the next sixth months at the police academy followed by 12 weeks of field training.
“Over the next six months the people who have been stuck working long hours, and weekends, and holidays, that still has to continue, unfortunately, and every chance I get publicly I say thank you to the men and women who are doing these extra hours in the entire agency, said Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol. “In the Patrol Division, certainly, there's all kinds of overtime where they're working long days, and working their days off, and working holidays, as is in the jail.”
Two of the new recruits have already gone through the first phase of training and will be ready to be on their own soon.
One of the 15 has already been a certified police officer and will require minimal training.
The Utica Police Department also welcomed 10 new officers, who were welcomed during a ceremony at Utica City Hall.
The officers had to pass extensive background checks and pass physical and mental condition tests before moving on to training at the police academy.
"The key to what we're looking for in any of these young men and women is that they have good communication skills because you're gonna be dealing on a daily basis with the people that are sometimes just difficult and you have to be able to de-escalate and calm people down,” said Utica Police Chief Mark Williams.
The Utica Common Council voted last year to add five more positions to the department, allowing them to increase this recruitment class size.
Maciol says there are still four openings in the sheriff’s office’s Patrol Division and 80 openings in the Corrections Division. For more information on how to apply, click here.