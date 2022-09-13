Oneida County sheriff's race: Scarchilli responds to PBA's vote of 'no confidence' in Maciol

NEW YORK MILLS, N.Y. – Candidate for Oneida County sheriff, Jim Scarchilli, says he can bring forth the change needed to keep people in the sheriff’s office following a ‘no confidence’ vote in Sheriff Rob Maciol by the Oneida County Police Benevolent Association.
Back in January, 72 of the 83 PBA members voted that they have no confidence in Maciol’s ability to manage the patrol division citing staffing issues and low morale.
PBA representatives say the organization waited to release the results of the vote in hopes that Maciol would address the ongoing issues, but do not feel he has sufficiently done so.
Scarchilli, a Whitestown police officer, is running on the We the People party line. He says he can create change.
“My message to the deputies who are considering leaving the department because things are so bad under Maciol's leadership - please consider staying until after the election. Together we can force a change that will improve the work environment, your safety, the morale, and the safety of our communities,” said Scarchilli.
If elected, Scarchilli says he would conduct an audit of the sheriff’s office and speak to employees to address the ongoing issues.
Maciol released a statement Tuesday in response, saying:
"In addition to my position as Oneida County Sheriff, I have been a law enforcement officer for almost 35 years. To insist that I do not care about the safety of those who work for the Oneida County Sheriff's Office is blatantly false, utterly irresponsible and simply a reckless political tactic.
Safety has, and will always be, of the utmost importance to me. So are all other issues concerning employees. Since day one, I have strived to make the Oneida County Sheriff's Office the best place to work. There will, of course, be challenges, often uncontrollable in nature, along with differing opinions. However, I will continue to work hard to address any and all challenges not only because it is my job to do so, but because I deeply care about the overall well-being of the more than 500 employees of the Oneida County Sheriff's Office, as well as the residents of Oneida County. If I was an incapable leader, other union contracts during my tenure would not have been settled.
Serving as Oneida County Sheriff is the honor of my life, and I do not take my many responsibilities and duties lightly. Unfortunately, my opponent sees the position of sheriff as a political one. I see it strictly as a position of service for the greater good."