Oneida County studying impact of COVID-19 pandemic on local students

A Youth Assessment Study revealed a number of behavioral changes students experienced during the pandemic. Here are some of the top negative impacts: 62% of youth experienced changes in sleeping habits. 55% in their eating habits. 51% reported school had become more difficult, and 41% had a loss of interest in the things they usually enjoy doing. Oneida County Planning Commissioner James Genovese talked about some of the findings.
"If you didn’t have that strong parental structure. If you didn’t have that type of thing, and school was really the place where you were getting that, the way that that affected you was always going to be a lot worse. Whether that’s drug use, whether that’s you know any kind of adverse behavior."
The study left the County with a better understanding of what took place during the pandemic, and the issues that affected youth the most.
"What can we do about that? How do we build programs and initiatives that can take that information and help those people and students that need it?"
The Oneida County Planning Commissioner believes the study can be used to help secure funding for programs that can potentially help the youth affected the most.
"As new funding opportunities become available, the information, the empirical information is important because we’ll be able to say we don’t think it, we know it, and we checked to make sure that what we all saw and what we all think we saw is in fact a fact, and then how do we use that to strengthen these programs by getting money from the State, or the Feds, or wherever it may be."
The information from the study will be used to help experts address issues like family engagement, structure, and routines.
"Understand that information and then put policies, practices, initiatives’ and other things in place that’ll help address some of these issues long-term."
See the full study below: