Oneida County Wins Change of Venue Motion in NYC Migrant Case

UTICA, N.Y. -- Oneida County has been taking measures to keep undocumented migrants from New York City from crowding local hotels and shelters.
Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente issued executive orders prohibiting local shelters and hotels from accepting an overflow of migrants currently stressing NYC resources.
The NYC Commissioner of Social Services Molly Wasow Park is serving Oneida and other counties for issuing those orders.
Picente made a motion for the lawsuit against Oneida County to be heard here and not in NYC.
"Respondents, the County of Oneida, New York and Anthony J. Picente, Jr., in his official capacity as County Executive of Oneida County, move to sever and change venue. The City opposes the instant motion. For the reasons set forth below, the motion to sever and change venue is granted," the Supreme Court of the State of New York, New York County document states.
"In the case of our county," Picente said, "it's better for us to make that case here, to state our position clearly, but also the data and the numbers that continue to drive my purpose of putting the executive order in."
The court document also states that "The Court does not find the City’s arguments persuasive. First, the material events giving rise to the litigation is not the influx of migrants arriving in New York City, the material events that give rise to this instant litigation are the issuance and enforcement of the Executive Orders issued by respondents. The petition and the relief sought make that clear. Moreover, the Court finds that the City has failed to establish any compelling circumstances as to warrant that venue remain in New York County in violation of the applicable statutes that mandate the judicial proceeding or action against a county to be in said county or in the judicial district where the respondent made the determination complained of."
Picente said the County is already stretched to the limit caring for those in the community who are in need.
He said through July, the County had more than 28,000 nights of placement in hotels and shelters for various individuals who are homeless and people in need, adding that's up 36 percent over last year.