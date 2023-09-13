Oneida County's Historical Hall of Fame, Living Legends Class of 2023 Announcement

UTICA, N.Y. -- A tradition from 1946 that continues today—it's the Oneida County History Center's announcement of Hall of Fame inductees.
The goal of the Hall of Fame, since its inception nearly 80 years ago, is to "ensure that noteworthy people in our community and their achievements are recorded in local history," the History Center stated.
In 2001, the historical organization started the Living Legends category of the Hall of Fame. This category is to celebrate today's "models of people making a difference."
For the 2023 Hall of Fame, the following names will be inducted:
- Robert Everett, Welsh preacher, abolitionist, and printer;
- Norman Hill, Utica’s first African American real estate broker;
- Shirley Waters, pioneering newspaperwoman and arts advocate; and
- Colonel Marinus Willett, Revolutionary War hero.
The 2023 Richard W. Couper Living Legends class will include:
- Richard Alexander, entrepreneur and philanthropist;
- Evon Ervin, African American community, government, and cultural leader;
- Hon. Anthony J. Garramone, a respected judge and public servant; and
- Frank Giotto, business leader and founder of Fiber Instrument Sale.
The Historical Hall of Fame and Living Legends Awards Celebration will take place at the Irish Cultural Center on Oct. 19.
The event will start at 5 p.m.
Tickets are $60 for History Center members and $70 for the general public.
Tickets should be purchased before October 11. They're available at the History Center, online through its e-Bookstore or by calling 315-735-3642.
Click here for a biography of each inductee.