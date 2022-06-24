Oneida County's METRO Swat Team wins 2022 Tactical Week Challenge

ORISKANY, N.Y. – Oneida County's Metro SWAT Team was recognized as the winner of the Tactical Week Challenge on Friday following a series of training sessions at the state Emergency Preparedness Training Center, operated by the State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services, in Oriskany.
Law enforcement agencies from across the state gathered for the annual training competition, which helps members hone their skills by training in real-life scenarios like active shooters and barricaded suspects.
The training also allows the agencies to learn from each other.
"You get to see what everybody else is doing, see their way, they see our way, and maybe we can make our way better,” said James Holt, of the SWAT team.
Some law enforcement members from Erie County also participated in Tactical Week in an effort to strengthen their skills in the wake of the mass shooting in Buffalo.
"That's our community as well, being in Erie County, it can happen without warning anywhere in America, in our county, as you saw, in Buffalo. That's why we're here. That's why we train as hard as we do,” said Det. Ben Pisa of the Erie County Sheriff’s Office.
Patrol officers will begin training in Oriskany next week.