Oneida Indian Nation breaking into maple industry with new enterprise

The Oneida Indian Nation is expanding into the maple industry with its newest business enterprise, Wáhta’ Maple Farm.
The Nation will plant hundreds of new trees on its lands to expand its existing stock and grow, process and produce the maple using small-batch methods.
Production is expected to start in the spring and create new seasonal jobs.
“The maple tree has long held an important place in Oneida culture, and the hard work and partnership required to produce maple syrup reflect the ways in which the Oneida people and our partners have worked together to continue the growth and success of our region,” said Ray Halbritter, Oneida Indian Nation representative and Oneida Nation Enterprises CEO. “We are proud to honor this tradition with Wáhta’ Maple Farm and to continue growing the enterprises that have been so critical to securing a brighter future for Nation Members and all of Central New York.”
The revenue from the maple farm will support Nation members and programming.
Syrup from the Wáhta’ Maple Farm will be available in the spring at SavOn stores, Maple Leaf Market locations, Turning Stone Resort Casino and other Nation properties.