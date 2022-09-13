 Skip to main content
Oneida Indian Nation breaks ground on new community and cultural center

Oneida Indian Nation representatives break ground on a new Community Center, and the design work represents what the Oneida people are all about.

This wasn’t your typical ground breaking. With a traditional piece of equipment used by the Oneida’s throughout generations, Oneida Indian Nation representatives broke ground on a 65,000 square-foot Community and Cultural Center.

Renderings of the building were on display for all to see, but the concept has been in the works for years. Oneida Nation Representative Ray Halbritter spoke about the struggles the Oneida people have endured throughout history, and the traditions that bond them as a people. Some of those traditions will be represented in the building.

"The building is going to represent our community once again, and this community of our people is what our ancestors struggled for generation after generation from the time it was separated from us.... Our people did not want to change their form of government, so today we still continue to follow in the spirit of the tradition of our people, and we’ve helped create those elements of design into this community center," Halbritter said.

Those elements include a stone floor with a snapping turtle shell pattern, a skylight in the shape of a feather, and four elements represented throughout the architecture just to name a few. The Cultural Center will have a field house, fitness center, library, dining area, and educational places to gather.

"It’s a Community Center that will be the heart of our community for generations to come, for on to the seventh generation, and it will include a Lacrosse field, indoor swimming pool, a gymnasium, and an ability for all of the community, not just our people, but the community around us to enjoy as well," Halbritter added.

Due to supply chain issues and the demand for construction workers, the Nation has not set a completion date, but does anticipate this being a multi-year project. 

