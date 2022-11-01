Oneida Indian Nation honors more than 400 local veterans for their service

VERONA, N.Y. – The Oneida Indian Nation honored more than 400 local veterans during its annual Veterans Recognition Ceremony Tuesday morning.
Army Maj. Gen. Greg Anderson and Syracuse University professor, Robert Murrett, were the two guest speakers at the event, which was held at Turning Stone Resort Casino.
The Nation also recognized one of its members, Vaughn “Chip” Isaacs, for his service during the Vietnam War.
Nation Rep. Ray Halbritter said they hold this event every year to remember all veterans who served the United States.
"Those of you who have previously not attended our Veterans Recognition Ceremony may wonder why we hold this event each year or why Native Americans enlist in our armed forces at higher rates than any other ethnic group. It is because military service and those who serve have always been held in high regard, the highest regard by Oneida people and my native people across the country,” said Halbritter.
Anderson says it’s important for service members to share their stories with the next generations.
"We're going to need our veterans to show our youth the way in the coming months and years. It's going to become your next active service and you'll be called upon, we all will be called upon, to tell our stories to show the path and to show what service means and why it's so important to everyone,” he said.
The Nation also made a donation to Feed Our Vets during the event.