Oneida Indian Nation 'Passage of Peace' returns during Native American Heritage Month

VERONA, N.Y. – The Oneida Indian Nation “Passage of Peace” art installation along the Thruway has returned this year during Native American Heritage Month to promote peace and raise awareness about OIN history.
Seven of the illuminated teepees are on display on the westbound side of the Thruway between exits 32 and 33 representing the Nation’s commitment to benefit the seventh generation.
Three others are on the eastbound side representing the Nation’s three clans: Turtle, Wolf and Bear.
While the OIN ancestors did not traditionally reside in teepees, the installation symbolizes Native American culture through these recognizable dwellings.
This year, the Nation also aims to raise awareness about the harm inflicted at Indian boarding schools.
“The Passage of Peace allows us to share a message of peace with all who visit our ancestral homelands while raising awareness about important issues like the long-lasting negative impact of boarding schools on Native people,” said Ray Halbritter, Oneida Indian Nation representative. “These schools left an indelible imprint on the Oneida Indian Nation and all Native people, and they are not a distant memory for us. Survivors live among our communities and the trauma they endured echoes through families. We hope that the Passage of Peace will help raise awareness about this tragic history.”
Two of the teepees in the “Passage of Peace” installation will glow orange to represent the National Day of Remembrance and show solidarity with those who survived trauma or were lost at these schools.
According to the Nation, more than 400 government-funded, often church-run Indian boarding schools operated across 37 states in the 19th and 20th centuries, taking more than 80 percent of school-aged children away from their homes by 1926. Data from the U.S. Department of Interior shows at least 500 children died at these schools.