Oneida Nation opening new employee-only apartment complex to entice workers

VERONA, N.Y. – The Oneida Indian Nation has found a new way to entice potential employees – by offering low-cost housing just for workers.
The Villages at Stoney Creek is a $15 million 50-unit apartment complex near Turning Stone that will have some units move-in ready by July 1 and more by September.
The cost per month is $550 for one-bedroom units, $650 for two bedrooms and $750 for three bedrooms.
The apartments will be available to new employees in full-time, hourly, non-management positions, especially those who are relocating to the area.
According to the Nation, they are facing a critical shortage of cooks, dealers, hotel workers and custodial employees.