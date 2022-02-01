Oneonta approves motion to apply for SAFER grant

The Oneonta Common Council unanimously approved a motion Tuesday, to submit an application for a SAFER grant to help with additional staffing for the Oneonta fire department.
If the city's request for the SAFER grant is approved, the money would be used to hire up to 8 full-time firefighters. The department would like to use the additional staffing so they can enter into an agreement with Fox Hospital to provide transportation services to Fox.
If everything goes as planned officials say it would be a win-win situation for everybody.
“There is a potential for this to be a cash flow positive venture”, says Oneonta Fire Chief Brian Knapp. “The 8 additional staff would run that ambulance for a 12 hour period and then they would be available to us for the rest of the shift".
Knapp says the crews would be available to respond to any fires if needed, as long as they were not in the middle of transporting any patients.
If you're interested in becoming an Oneonta fire fighter the city will hold a civil service exam on March 19. The application deadline for the exam is February 16.