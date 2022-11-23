Oneonta community prepares for one of state's first marijuana dispensaries

Oneonta resident, Francis Russo, is among the first to receive a license to sell marijuana in New York State. Oneonta Police are now going to have to work within the legislation that’s been passed, and since the dispensaries haven’t opened yet, City of Oneonta Police Chief Christopher Witzenburg says there’s a lot of unknowns.
"The best that we can do at this point is be aware of potential issues, and keep an eye out for trends or potential problems," he said.
The Chief hasn’t seen an increase in criminality or impaired driving offenses yet, but does see the potential for an increase once the dispensary is open. Legacies Barber Nate Snyder doesn’t expect problems related to marijuana use.
"I don’t know if in this town what it would hurt to be honest. With all the restaurants and stuff we have I think bringing in cannabis is probably going to increase a lot of revenue for a lot of places," he said.
Wise Guys Pizza & Italian Deli Owner Michael Joubert is certainly expecting good things to happen at his business.
"Well, you know the munchies…we do sell sandwiches, and they are big, so I think it will be alright for our business."
The dispensary is a cash only business, so that may be a security issue, and there’s likely going to be an increase of people coming in from outside the area, but Nate Snyder thinks that doesn’t necessarily mean there’s going to be an increase in crime.
"Crime I don’t think…especially because marijuana’s been so helpful with addiction as it’s been proven a lot that it’s….the problems that we have in this town right now is there seems to be a lot more leaning towards harder drugs, and with cannabis I feel like it might be a good fall back for a lot of people to use it medicinally and recreationally."
Until problems do arise, Oneonta’s Police Chief is keeping an open mind.
"I think we can look at it from every avenue. I mean could this potentially be a way for people that have issues with other controlled substances to alleviate maybe some of those issues. It could work that way also. Again I’m not…we’re speculating."