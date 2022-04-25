Oneonta home destroyed by early-morning fire; no injuries reported

ONEONTA, N.Y. – Fire officials in Oneonta are still looking for the cause of a fire that destroyed a home on West Street early Sunday morning.
Firefighters were called to the scene around 1 a.m. to find the home fully engulfed in flames, along with the vehicle parked next to it.
No injuries were reported, but the home was a total loss.
Fire officials say the owner was not home at the time of the fire.
West Oneonta, Otego, Laurens, West Laurens, Mt. Vision, Worcester, Schenevus, Franklin and Pindars Corners fire departments assisted at the scene.