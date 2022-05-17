Oneonta makes it to the ‘Seven to Save’ list

The Preservation League of New York State recognizes Main Street in Oneonta as one of the State’s seven places in need of attention for historical preservation. Sephen Yerly, the City of Oneonta’s Deputy Director of Community Development says the purpose is to highlight these areas and bring attention to the possibility of future redevelopment.
"When we look at places like Cooperstown, if you look at Saratoga, if you look at Utica, if you look at some of these other cities: Elmira, Corning…that’s exactly what they’re doing. They’re investing in these existing buildings."
Some of the buildings look a little weathered, and need extensive work. That comes with a big price tag, but they also come with big incentives in the form of tax credits, low interest loans, and sometimes grants. The return on investment can be better than the cost of new construction.
"These buildings are already built, so they are expensive to do work on, but they’re already here. They already exist. The material that’s historic, is sometimes buried underneath what’s been added on top."
The regulations that go along with historic preservation sometimes scare off potential investors, but the City of Oneonta is adapting a new approach to getting those stakeholders to reconsider spending the money.
"We want you to kind of use your property in a way that works for you. In conjunction with preserving our structures, we want to maximize what people can do with them."
The City wants people to take advantage of the tax credits offered before these buildings go beyond repair. 27 Market Street is a historical building now slated for demolition this summer. This is just the thing the City is trying to avoid.
"That particular building because it was allowed to sit so long, it’s what we don’t want to see happen to other buildings in our district, which is kind of why we nominated this."
The City has had some historical success stories along Main Street and is expanding the historical district beyond the Main Street corridor.