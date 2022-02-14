Oneonta man dies in fatal two-car crash on Route 365

WESTMORELAND, N.Y. – An Oneonta man died in a two-car crash on Route 365 in Westmoreland late Sunday night.
According to Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol, 20-year-old Joshua Parker, of Utica, was driving westbound on Route 365 when he started to have car trouble and put his flashers on while trying to make it to the SavOn gas station.
As Parker was traveling slowly down the road around 11:30 p.m., he was hit from behind by 40-year-old Lance Johnson, of Oneonta, who was transporting medical test samples to a lab. The crash happened near Blackmans Corners Road.
Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene. Maciol says an autopsy will be performed to determine the official cause of death.
Parker was taken to St. Elizabeth Medical Center to be treated for injuries that are not considered to be life-threatening.
Part of Route 365 was closed for at least four hours following the crash but has since reopened.
Maciol says no foul play is expected and intoxication does not appear to be a factor.
The investigation is ongoing.