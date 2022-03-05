Oneonta Mayor addresses Main Street garage loitering

ONEONTA, N.Y. - Many displaced people occupy the walkway and garage on Main street located in Oneonta. According to the City of Oneonta Facebook page, Mayor Mark Drnek says Oneonta Police Department is now monitoring the space of the garage and making arrests and as warranted.
Drnek says in the past several months of severe temperatures have tempted some of Oneonta’s more challenged population to seek refuge in the walkway, rather than take advantage of the warming and sheltering services that the community provides, and which are offered as options by OPD officers in their interactions.
In a statement, Drnek says "While we each have a right to make our own decisions, no one has the right to create a threatening or unsafe environment when it is shared by others." He added, "Recently, the abuse of the walkway by a growing number of Oneonta's homeless and displaced has reached a level that is intolerable to those who live, work and shop downtown."
The mayor says if people are aware of activities that negatively impact that shared quality of life to call the Oneonta Police Department at 607-432-111.