Oneonta Mayor Proposes Creation of Committee to Examine Homelessness, Provide Solutions

ONEONTA, N.Y. -- It's a sad sight on the streets of Oneonta.
"In vestibules, on street corners, on sidewalks, in basements, in church basements," Mayor Mark Drnek says of the city's unsheltered homeless population. "We open our doors because we're a caring community, but sometimes find those doors blocked by people who are sleeping on the steps."
Otsego County puts up some of its unsheltered homeless in hotels, including the Budget Inn, Motel 88 and Townhouse Inn, in Oneonta. But those unsheltered homeless are also connected with services from the county.
The additional homeless they let stay with them in their rooms without the county's knowledge are not.
"There are a significant number of other people who are accessing those same units and they are not being case managed," says Mayor Drnek.
There are unsheltered homeless, some are drug addicted, some battling mental illness—and for some, all three.
"You say, 'Where do you start with something like this?' And from my perspective, you don't start anyplace, you start everyplace," says the mayor.
On Sept. 5, the mayor is asking the city council to approve creation of a committee to research the homeless problem and provide solutions.
"You don't bring together 50 people and expect anything to happen except a cacophony after a bit. What you do is, you bring together five people or even 10 people and say this specific issue is the issue. We need X, Y and Z figured out. And from X, Y, and Z, we need a proposal," says Drnek.
Is the mayor confident the committee will be formed and provide meaningful solutions that benefit all?
"Has to. What options do we have?"
The mayor is confident that the council will approve creation of the committee, and he hopes the committee will kick off their effort with a community summit to bring residents on board.