Oneonta police find no evidence of foul play after dead body found at Neahwa Park

ONEONTA, N.Y. – Oneonta police did not find evidence of foul play during their investigation into a dead body found at Neahwa Park on Jan. 14.
Police say it was a 35-year-old man whose body was discovered, but did not release his name. They say the man's family has been notified.
Emergency responders were called to the park just before 9 a.m. on Saturday to find the man unresponsive. He was later declared dead by Otsego County Coroner Terry Knapp.
Police have not released any details regarding the cause of death.