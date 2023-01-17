 Skip to main content
Oneonta police find no evidence of foul play after dead body found at Neahwa Park

  • Updated
Oneonta police

ONEONTA, N.Y. – Oneonta police did not find evidence of foul play during their investigation into a dead body found at Neahwa Park on Jan. 14.

Police say it was a 35-year-old man whose body was discovered, but did not release his name. They say the man's family has been notified.

Emergency responders were called to the park just before 9 a.m. on Saturday to find the man unresponsive. He was later declared dead by Otsego County Coroner Terry Knapp.

Police have not released any details regarding the cause of death.

