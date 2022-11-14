Oneonta police identify man who died in bicycle accident in Huntington Park

ONEONTA, N.Y. – Oneonta police have identified the man who fell off his bicycle and died in Huntington Park last week as 50-year-old Traver Brown.
Police say on Nov. 10, Brown was riding his bike on the park's sidewalk when he appears to have hit a drainage ditch, causing him to lose control and flip over the handlebars. He was pronounced dead when officers arrived at the scene just before 7 a.m. Video surveillance shows the accident happened about 30 minutes beforehand.
A preliminary autopsy report shows Brown, who was not wearing a helmet, suffered severe head and neck trauma.