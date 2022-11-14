 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM TUESDAY TO 1 PM
EST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of
2 to 5 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an
inch.

* WHERE...Northern Oneida, Madison, Southern Oneida, Chenango,
Otsego and Delaware counties.

* WHEN...From 6 PM Tuesday to 1 PM EST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A period of snow moves into the area
Tuesday evening before likely mixing with some rain, freezing
rain and sleet late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.
Temperatures will be in the upper 20s to mid-30s through the
event. The higher end snow and ice totals will be found across
the higher elevations.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Oneonta police identify man who died in bicycle accident in Huntington Park

  • Updated
  • 0
Oneonta police

ONEONTA, N.Y. – Oneonta police have identified the man who fell off his bicycle and died in Huntington Park last week as 50-year-old Traver Brown.

Police say on Nov. 10, Brown was riding his bike on the park's sidewalk when he appears to have hit a drainage ditch, causing him to lose control and flip over the handlebars. He was pronounced dead when officers arrived at the scene just before 7 a.m. Video surveillance shows the accident happened about 30 minutes beforehand.

A preliminary autopsy report shows Brown, who was not wearing a helmet, suffered severe head and neck trauma.

