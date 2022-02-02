 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM EST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 7 to 10
inches overnight.

* WHERE...Northern Oneida, Cortland, Tompkins, Schuyler,
Steuben, Onondaga, Madison, Southern Oneida, Yates, Seneca and
Southern Cayuga counties.

* WHEN...Until 3 PM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Friday morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates may briefly exceed 1 inch
per hour at times tonight.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Oneonta Police retrace fatal, final steps of SUNY Oneonta student, seek public's help

  • Updated
  • 0

SUNY Oneonta student death investigation

SUNY Oneonta student, Tyler Lopresti Castro, touched many lives in his 20 years, distinguishing himself not only as a stellar athlete, but a good person. Hundreds left condolences on a memorial post on his high school's athletics page last week. On Thursday, Tyler's young life ended too soon, on the pavement, near the Silas Lane bus garage, in Oneonta.. How he wound up there, nearly dead from cold exposure, is a mystery Oneonta Police are struggling to solve.

“We know that he was somewhere within the center city area around midnight and he emerges at the parking garage at 2:15 am, so that's the time frame that we're trying to fill the gaps for," says Police Chief, Christopher Witzenberg.

Some of the SUNY Oneonta student's night is accounted for, but that is not bringing police any answers.

“He was at his apartment til about 7, then he had gone to a party. We know where he went to the party and at least a period of time while he was there and that's being looked into as far as whether or not there are any contributing factors there. At this point, we've got no nexus to believe there was any involvement from even third parties," says Chief Witzenberg.

There is some video from the bus garage of Tyler's final hours....but it just raises more questions.

“Shows him walking around in that Silas Lane area for a signifcant amount of time,” says the Chief.  “I don't really want to get into the particulars as far as what's on the video but he is down there, walking around for several hours."

The video shows Tyler emerging from a wooded area behind the garage around 2:15 am Thursday. Police say he might have walked off the roadway at the eastbound off-ramp for i-88, at the intersection of Rt. 205, climbing through the snow and crossing a drainage creek before emerging on city property. Police do believe they know what didn't happen to Tyler Lopresti Castro.

“We’ve heard stories about gunshots and trauma and there's no indication of trauma or gunshots, there's no indication of at this point a hazing-related incident, there's no bindings, there's no blindfolds, there doesn't seem to be any impediment he would have when we see him on the video," says Chief Witzenberg.

Oneonta Police are asking people with surveillance video from these streets, January 27th, between midnight and 2:15 am, to contact them at 607 432 1111, and help bring a grieving family some measure of peace.

Recommended for you