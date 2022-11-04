Online questionnaire will replace civil service exam requirement for CO applicants in Oneida County

Oneida County is in dire need of corrections officers and will be waiving the civil service exam requirement in an effort to boost the applicant pool and expedite hiring.
The county is launching a pilot program, approved by the New York State Department of Civil Service, which allows applicants to complete an online "experience and training" questionnaire in lieu of the exam.
“This is going to simplify the process,” said Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol. “You know you're not going to sit down and take a lengthy multiple-choice civil service test, you know an entrance exam. Certainly, you don't need to be a knowledgeable correction officer to take the exam, but it is still a challenging exam. We have many people who don't pass it, but yet they have the potential to be great officers.”
There are currently 76 vacancies at the county jail.
Applicants who meet the minimum requirements will have to complete the questionnaire between Dec. 15 and Jan. 15, 2023.
The application fee is $15, but will be reimbursed in the form of a gift card, courtesy of Mountain Ice.
