Operation Hard Hat targeting work zones

Operation Hard Hat is a safety and awareness program targeted at cutting down incidents in work zones. State Police are dressed to fit in with construction workers, and are using the camouflage to ticket motorists who aren’t obeying the laws. New York State Police P.I.O. Troop D Trooper Jack Keller talked about why issuing tickets is sometimes necessary.
"Unfortunately sometimes the enforcement campaign together with the education and awareness brings home the message that people need to pay attention when they’re driving through a work zone."
Day one of Operation Hard Hat produced a total of 56 tickets in under 6 hours. The majority of the tickets issued were from speeding, but NYS Department of Transportation Region 2 Director Linda Lubey believes there’s a bigger issue.
"Distracted driving is our biggest problem on our highways today. These phones…people with their phones, and even prior to phones…messing around with your radio, putting a CD in, you know hooking up your now it’s Spotify on to your radio. Right. All those things are distracting."
Fines are doubled in the work zone areas, and Trooper Keller says police are able to write tickets for a number of infractions.
"Within those work zones, whether it’s speeding, seatbelts, distracted driving, cell phones, all those will be enforced in the work zones."
Last year there were over 2300 tickets issued during Operation Hard Hat. Linda Lubey says it tops the previous record of just over 2000.
"It’s probably the most effective program that we’ve implemented in partnership with the New York State Police, and now we have other law enforcement agencies also teaming up with us."
These efforts to crack down on reckless driving will continue through the fall in work zones across the state because they seem to be producing results.
"After we’ve done one of these operations, we do drop, the speeds will drop, and people will be more cognizant for this particular work zone because of this event."
The Police say getting a ticket is 100% avoidable, so if you don’t want a ticket stay off your phones, buckle up, and watch your speed in the work zones.