Otsego County opening shelters amid ongoing power outages from snowstorm

Heavy snowfall left thousands without power in Otsego County Tuesday, leading county officials to declare a state of emergency.
More than 12,000 people were still without power Tuesday evening, and New York State Electric and Gas says it could be up to 72 hours before it is fully restored.
County Emergency Services coordinator, Victor Jones, says first responders have seen some injuries due to the storm.
“We did have an incident in the town of Laurens this morning in which a woman sustained injuries. We aren’t sure what her current status is but it was reported that a tree came down on top of her and she was later transported to the hospital for injuries,” said Jones.
Two emergency shelters will open at 8 p.m. Tuesday, one at the Oneonta Armory on Academy Street and the other at Clark’s Sports Center on County Highway 52 in Cooperstown. Neither shelter can accommodate pets at this time.
SUNY Oneonta is also working on establishing a shelter for SUNY and Hartwick College students at the Alumni Fieldhouse on campus.
Dry ice and water distribution centers will also be open to the public later Tuesday evening, but exact locations have not yet been released.