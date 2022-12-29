Otsego County workers help with backlog of EMS calls in Buffalo following crippling storm

BUFFALO, N.Y. – Members of the Otsego County Special Operations Team were sent to Erie County earlier this week to help with recovery efforts following the epic holiday storm that left 40 people dead.
Deputy Fire Coordinator Jeremy Hilton and Cooperstown Fire Department Captain Michael Simons worked two 15- to 16-hour shifts to help with a backlog of more than 1,000 EMS calls.
“The people we did actually make contact with were genuinely very appreciative that we were there. The city basically shut down for a brief period of time and these calls were backing up and piling up. They were very grateful someone was there to come check on them,” said Simons.
The two encountered snow drifts six to eight feet high trying to get into certain neighborhoods.
“That was one of the biggest struggles…was accessing these residential neighborhoods. They were able to get the main highways opened up to get us in but once we were in, our access was a bit limited,” said Hilton.
Thankfully, they had an off-road vehicle to help them get through the snow.
“The first night, having our off-road vehicle was great for the snow. It has tracks almost like a tank that can go up and over the snow. By the second night, the DPW crews that were called in to help were able to clear a lot of the snow out. The roads were in a lot better shape the second night compared to the first night,” said Simons.
Ten Otsego County DPW workers are still in the city helping clear the roads.
As crews continue to work on snow removal, the new threat of flooding looms with temperatures expected to steadily rise over the next week.