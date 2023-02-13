Outbuilding catches fire at Freedom Farm Market in Vernon

VERNON, N.Y. – Fire investigators are still trying to determine what caused an outbuilding at Freedom Farm Market in Vernon to catch fire Sunday night.
A passerby noticed the fire while walking on Route 5 around 8:30 p.m. and called 911. Then, the person knocked on the owner’s door to notify him of the fire.
When fire crews arrived, the owner was trying to battle the flames with a garden hose.
Firefighters were able to knock down the fire before the outbuilding was totally destroyed. Fire officials say there was minor damage.
The cause is still under investigation.