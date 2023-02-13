 Skip to main content
Outbuilding catches fire at Freedom Farm Market in Vernon

  • Updated
Fire investigators are looking into the cause of a fire at Freedom Farm Market.

VERNON, N.Y. – Fire investigators are still trying to determine what caused an outbuilding at Freedom Farm Market in Vernon to catch fire Sunday night.

A passerby noticed the fire while walking on Route 5 around 8:30 p.m. and called 911. Then, the person knocked on the owner’s door to notify him of the fire.

Fire at Freedom Farm Market

When fire crews arrived, the owner was trying to battle the flames with a garden hose.

Firefighters were able to knock down the fire before the outbuilding was totally destroyed. Fire officials say there was minor damage.

The cause is still under investigation.

