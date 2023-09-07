 Skip to main content
Over $106,000 Awarded to Madison Fire Department

Fire Truck

AP/Canva

MADISON, N.Y. -- The Madison Fire Department received $106,666.66 in funding for new gear, training and emergency supplies. 

The funding was announced by U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer and U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand today.

The nearly $107,000 going to MFD is part of a $3.5 million federal funding initiative, allocated through the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program and Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response program. 

Gillibrand said that New York's firefighters work tirelessly to keep us safe. 

The grants were awarded on a competitive basis. 

The Village of Canastota and Fleming Volunteer Fire Department #1 were among the awarded departments in Central New York.

If you have story ideas, please send them to zlewis@wktv.com

