Over $106,000 Awarded to Madison Fire Department

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
673 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS
IN NEW YORK THIS WATCH INCLUDES 12 COUNTIES
IN CENTRAL NEW YORK
BROOME CHEMUNG CHENANGO
CORTLAND DELAWARE MADISON
ONEIDA ONONDAGA OTSEGO
SULLIVAN TIOGA TOMPKINS
IN PENNSYLVANIA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 7 COUNTIES
IN NORTHEAST PENNSYLVANIA
BRADFORD LACKAWANNA LUZERNE
PIKE SUSQUEHANNA WAYNE
WYOMING
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BINGHAMTON, CORTLAND, DELHI, ELMIRA,
HALLSTEAD, HAMILTON, HAWLEY, HAZLETON, HONESDALE, ITHACA,
MILFORD, MONTICELLO, MONTROSE, NORWICH, ONEIDA, ONEONTA, OWEGO,
ROME, SAYRE, SCRANTON, SYRACUSE, TOWANDA, TUNKHANNOCK, UTICA,
WALTON, WAVERLY, AND WILKES-BARRE.
MADISON, N.Y. -- The Madison Fire Department received $106,666.66 in funding for new gear, training and emergency supplies.
The funding was announced by U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer and U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand today.
The nearly $107,000 going to MFD is part of a $3.5 million federal funding initiative, allocated through the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program and Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response program.
Gillibrand said that New York's firefighters work tirelessly to keep us safe.
The grants were awarded on a competitive basis.
The Village of Canastota and Fleming Volunteer Fire Department #1 were among the awarded departments in Central New York.