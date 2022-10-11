Overcoming Obstacles: Local 9th-graders get lesson in resilience

A speaker in the gymnasium at SUNY Polytechnic Institute's Marcy Campus posed a question to thousands of ninth-graders on Tuesday -- "Any of those people struggle with their mental health in the last two years stand up..."
During a program called Overcoming Obstacles, hundreds of ninth-graders acknowledged that mental health issues are close to home after coming off a two-year pandemic. Those issues can be compounded during the teen years when there’s so much social and emotional transitioning. Guest Speaker Erin Gruwell founded Freedom Writers, a group of students that wrote a book about overcoming hardship and obstacles to find and reinvent themselves.
"So many teens feel alone, and I think we’re creating a common space and a safe space for these students to realize that I’m in this together. I’ve got caring adults who are here to lift me up, and I’ve got fellow teenagers who know my story and get me."
Students were divided in breakout sessions and performed tasks that helped identify obstacles the teens are experiencing. The tasks are supposed to help these 9th Graders with connections, resilience, and hope. ICAN CEO/Executive Director Steven Bulger says they do that by finding a trusted adult to help with social, and emotional needs.
"It’s more than just connecting with an adult. It’s really being with each other, understanding some of their own things that they are going in, their own lives, their social and emotional needs that they have along with their peers. Coming up with and focusing in on some resiliency skills so they themselves are able to really address the things they’re experiencing here in a post-COVID world."
The students are mixed in with ninth-graders from other school districts so they all realize they’re not alone in their social and emotional needs, and now they can relate to their peers.
Ninth-grader Carlie Lashure is hoping to leave with a sense of knowing how to identify when someone is having difficulties, syaing, "More knowledge of mental health and how people struggle with it. Definitely, because I know some people struggle with it different than maybe I do, and maybe I can see it differently and help people."
Students from districts across the region attended the event, including those in Madison, Oneida and Herkimer counties.