Owner attempting to salvage apartment building in Herkimer following fire

HERKIMER, N.Y. – The owner is trying to salvage the apartment building on North Main Street in the village of Herkimer that caught fire in early May leaving 21 people without a home.
Four departments were called to the building the night of May 4 and firefighters worked for six hours to put out the fire.
According to officials from the village, the owner received court approval to try and remove the third floor of the building and has the necessary permits to move the debris to the landfill. The owner has also hired a contractor to move the large equipment down the Thruway and that contractor is in the process of getting the required permits.
Fire Chief Michael Moody says after the third floor is removed, the building will have to be reevaluated.
“...he is going to have another structural engineering report done to determine whether the first two stories will support a roof structure, once the third story is gone. So, the Supreme Court judge allowed him to do that with an order saying that if the structural engineer determines that the remaining two stories cannot support a roof structure then the rest of the building will have to be demo’d.”
The section of North Main Street in front of the building remains closed to traffic.