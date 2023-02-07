Owner of Shaheen Shoe Store in Utica dies at 89

UTICA, N.Y. – The co-owner of a shoe store that’s been in the Utica community for several decades sadly passed away last week. He was 89.
Eli A. Sheehan, of New Hartford, had worked at the family business, Shaheen’s Shoes, since he was 14 years old. He and his cousin, George Shaheen, operated the business as partners for 71 years.
Eli was known for his commercial slogan “if your feet hurt, you can’t walk and you can’t play golf.”
Calling hours will be held on Friday, Feb. 10, from 4 - 7 p.m. at Friedel, Williams & Edmunds on Oxford Road in New Hartford.
Eli was married to his wife, Erika, for 64 years. They had six children together.