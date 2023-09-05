 Skip to main content
Owners of Fly Creek Cider Mill Pass Away Just Days Apart

  • Updated
  • 0
Fly Creek

Photos Courtesy of Obituaries/Logo Courtesy of Fly Creek Cider Mill Website/Canva

FLY CREEK, N.Y. -- The couple who brought to the public the present-day look of the Fly Creek Cider Mill has passed away. 

Howard Charles Michaels died on Aug. 26 and Barbara Ann Michaels passed on Sept. 3.

Charlie died at the age of 89 and Barbara at the age of 85.

Charlie was a fifth generation Cooperstownian, being raised and educated there. 

After time in the military, he ventured into a career path involving carpentry.

During her first winter in Cooperstown, Barb met Charlie.

They married in 1962 and settled down in Fly Creek.  

Charlie joined the Neilson Corporation as a union carpenter, according to his obituary

Barb was a teacher. 

"Charlie and Barbara's shared entrepreneurial spirit shone as they painstakingly restored and expanded the old cider mill on their property. What started as a modest endeavor transformed into a beloved agritourism destination, where they pressed apples and created cherished memories with visitors. Their hard work and dedication to the Fly Creek Cider Mill has created a lasting legacy," according to his obituary

According to Barb's obituary, "It was in Fly Creek where Barb and Charlie resurrected the Fly Creek Cider Mill growing it into an iconic Otsego County family destination. She established the Old Mill Studio Shop on the second level, greeting thousands of visitors and tempting them with warm doughnuts heated in a wood-burning stove. Her specialty was dried floral arrangements harvested fresh from her secret farms and fields, earning her the nickname the "weed lady" who often left a bottle of hard cider behind as a thank you."

For Howard Charles Michaels's full obituary, click here

For Barbara Ann Michaels's full obituary, click here

The historic Fly Creek Cider Mill started in 1856.

Barb and Charlie transformed the cider mill to what we know it as today with a complete renovation in 2016.

If you have story ideas, please send them to zlewis@wktv.com

