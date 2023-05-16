 Skip to main content
Parking not: MVHS tries to procure spaces to fill gap between hospital, parking garage completion

  • Updated
  • 0

Downtown Utica hospital parking

UTICA, N.Y. -- MVHS is getting surgical when it comes to procuring parking spots for patients, staff and visitors to the new Wynn Hospital, when it opens in downtown Utica in October.

They're trying to pull them from different places and other, more remote options, could end up on the table.

Right now, hospital construction is on schedule.

"As of today, we're still planning on October 29 move-in day," says MVHS C.O.O. , Bob Scholefield.

And what a day that will be, at the hands of an expert vendor, that will move a patient every three and a half minutes, with a nurse, to a room staffed with a nurse. It has to be done in a day, because they can only have one operating license at a time. Oct. 29 is a Sunday.

"We picked the weekend on purpose, because it gives us the opportunity to reduce census. We'll reduce the number of elective procedures done prior to that weekend. Census tends to be a little lower on the weekends already, so therefore, we move as few patients as possible," says Scholefield.

While the hospital is expected to be in use as of October 29th, the parking garage won't be finished until March. MVHS is working with the city, county, state and other agencies to secure adequate parking for patients, staff and visitors.

"In addition to the parking garage, we have a number of surface parking spaces on the campus and we'll utilize those and we're also talking to others about some other available close parking opportunities," says Scholefield.

Asked if shuttling staff from St. Elizabeth or St. Luke's, to the new hospital, was an option, Scholefield replied, "Soon as we know, we'll let you know."

What, if anything, could cause that October 29th move-in date to change?

"The date would only change if we learn for one reason or another that the building wasn't ready, or there was some kind of supply issue, or if we had a significant clinical issue in one of our existing campuses that really made it a bad time to relocate patients, but at this point, the 29th is our date."

