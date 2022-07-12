Part of Route 365 in Rome will be dedicated to Korean War veterans

ROME, N.Y. – A portion of Route 365 in Rome will soon become the Oneida County Korean War Veterans Memorial Highway to honor those who fought in the 1950-53 conflict.
Sen. Joseph Griffo, R-47, and Assemblywoman Marianne Buttenschon, D-119, sponsored and helped to pass the legislation that allows for the renaming of that part of the highway.
The Korean War is sometimes referred to as the “forgotten war” because the soldiers and their sacrifices are often overlooked. Buttenschon, who is the daughter of a Korean War veteran, says the soldiers who served in this war deserve to be honored.
“The Korean War lasted over three years and claimed the lives of millions of soldiers and civilians,” Buttenschon said. “Yet, this war is often forgotten and overshadowed by its predecessor, World War II, and the Vietnam War, which began shortly after. As the daughter of a Korean War veteran, I’m committed to ensuring these heroes receive the appreciation and respect they deserve.”
A special dedication ceremony will be held on July 27.