Route 8 reopens following serious crash in Bridgewater

  • Updated
Crash on Route 8 in Bridgewater

BRIDGEWATER, N.Y. – Mercy Flight was called to the scene of a crash on Route 8 in Bridgewater Monday afternoon where at least one person appears to have been seriously injured.

The crash happened around 1:40 p.m.

Limited details are available at this time. It is unclear how many people were involved as well as the extent of any injuries.

Part of Route 8 was closed between Swamp and Mapledale roads so authorities could reconstruct the crash. The road has since reopened. 

This is a developing story and will be updated.

