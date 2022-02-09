Parting Paws-offering alternate end of life options

Dr. Abby Regner became a Veterinarian to help animals, but when she was faced with putting her own dog down, she decided bringing it to a clinic wasn’t the right answer for her, so she performed the procedure at home.
"Although it was incredibly sad, it was also incredibly beautiful. There was no noise, there was no stress, there was no oh we should get out of here, you know who’s waiting for the room or anything. It was just peaceful."
Dr. Regner decided to offer that service to the public, so she opened up Parting Paws. It’s at home euthanasia for when your pet has reached the end of a healthy life cycle.
"There is nothing left other than potentially pain and suffering, and so I do find euthanasia to be a gift, and so I’m happy to be able to help provide that gift in a much more peaceful and private environment."
Putting your pet down is a difficult decision, but Dr. Regner provides your pet with pain and anxiety medication to ensure it’s relaxed.
"When it is at home it just makes it so much nicer. It’s a memory that you don’t necessarily want to relive, but you can exhale after. You don’t have to be nearly as stressed. You don’t have to make that trip home from the hospital without your pet. It really just brings this whole new level of peace to something that is generally very sad."
An IV catheter is provided for the final moments, so there’s no needles, and no suffering.
"There’s no distress. You know they just…they drift off into a deep, deep sleep, and that becomes their final sleep."
If this sounds like an option you might like to consider for your pet, here are some ways to contact Parting Paws:
Phone: (315) 314-2694