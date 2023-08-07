 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is
occurring.

* WHERE...A portion of central New York, including the following
county, Oneida.

* WHEN...Until 1015 PM EDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying
and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Streams
continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall.
Low-water crossings are inundated with water and may not be
passable.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 412 PM EDT, local law enforcement reported flooding in the
warned area.  Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Rome, Lee, Vienna, Sylvan Beach, Taberg, Blossvale and Verona
Beach.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become
unstable and unsafe.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.

Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where
you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become
killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or
creeks.

&&

Passenger Rail Service Resumes Following Friday CSX Derailment

  • Updated
  • 0
Amtrak Logo

AP

STATE OF NEW YORK (WKTV) -- New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced that passenger rail service to and from destinations west of the City of Albany has resumed following Friday’s derailment of a CSX freight train in Montgomery County.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced that passenger rail service to and from destinations west of the City of Albany has resumed following Friday’s derailment of a CSX freight train in Montgomery County.

The governor said that there was "around-the-clock clean up and repair efforts on the impacted track and roads by CSX, the New York State Department of Transportation, the New York State Office of Fire Prevention and Control and local emergency services..."

Amtrak’s Maple Leaf service between Albany and Toronto is now operating.

Passenger service west of Albany stopped Friday afternoon after a CSX freight train derailed in Montgomery County. 

"Although several tanker cars came off the tracks, there was no spill of hazardous materials and no injuries. The New York State Police, Office of Fire Prevention and Control and Department of Transportation officials—including DOT’s rail inspectors—were immediately dispatched to the site to monitor the situation, assist with the response and manage traffic. State Route 5 continues to have one eastbound lane closed between Avery Road in the Town of Amsterdam and the Schenectady County line. Because of ongoing work at the site, trains are limited to 25 mph while passing through the area. Amtrak’s Empire Service will continue to operate only between New York City and Albany through today and return to normal service Tuesday morning," a release stated. 

Hochul said that “passenger rail service is a vital link that ties our upstate communities together and sustains their economies." 

“Any disruption in service can cause major hardships for locals and visitors alike, so I applaud all of the emergency service personnel and repair crews that worked hard to get New Yorkers moving again," she said. 

If you have story ideas, please send them to zlewis@wktv.com

Recommended for you