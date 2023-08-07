Passenger Rail Service Resumes Following Friday CSX Derailment

STATE OF NEW YORK (WKTV) -- New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced that passenger rail service to and from destinations west of the City of Albany has resumed following Friday’s derailment of a CSX freight train in Montgomery County.
The governor said that there was "around-the-clock clean up and repair efforts on the impacted track and roads by CSX, the New York State Department of Transportation, the New York State Office of Fire Prevention and Control and local emergency services..."
Amtrak’s Maple Leaf service between Albany and Toronto is now operating.
Passenger service west of Albany stopped Friday afternoon after a CSX freight train derailed in Montgomery County.
"Although several tanker cars came off the tracks, there was no spill of hazardous materials and no injuries. The New York State Police, Office of Fire Prevention and Control and Department of Transportation officials—including DOT’s rail inspectors—were immediately dispatched to the site to monitor the situation, assist with the response and manage traffic. State Route 5 continues to have one eastbound lane closed between Avery Road in the Town of Amsterdam and the Schenectady County line. Because of ongoing work at the site, trains are limited to 25 mph while passing through the area. Amtrak’s Empire Service will continue to operate only between New York City and Albany through today and return to normal service Tuesday morning," a release stated.
Hochul said that “passenger rail service is a vital link that ties our upstate communities together and sustains their economies."
“Any disruption in service can cause major hardships for locals and visitors alike, so I applaud all of the emergency service personnel and repair crews that worked hard to get New Yorkers moving again," she said.