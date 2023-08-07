Passenger Rail Service Resumes Following Friday CSX Derailment

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM EDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is occurring. * WHERE...A portion of central New York, including the following county, Oneida. * WHEN...Until 1015 PM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Streams continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall. Low-water crossings are inundated with water and may not be passable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 412 PM EDT, local law enforcement reported flooding in the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Rome, Lee, Vienna, Sylvan Beach, Taberg, Blossvale and Verona Beach. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. &&